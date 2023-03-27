Co-founder and former chairman of Intel, Gordon Moore set pace for computer chip advances, leading us to the big tech world we now live in. Sadly, he has passed away at the age of 94.

Now known as “Moore’s Law”, the legend argued the number of transistors that could be mounted on a silicon chip would double at regular intervals for the foreseeable future. This would go on to become the principle of Silicon Valley innovation.

Gordon’s initial rule predicted a doubling every year could be expressed as 2 to the power of n.

That was, and is, a powerful statement, proving date-processing power of computers will grow exponentially as the n gets bigger.

Gordon later revised the rule to say a doubling would occur every two years.