HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away

Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away

By | 27 Mar 2023
Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away

Co-founder and former chairman of Intel, Gordon Moore set pace for computer chip advances, leading us to the big tech world we now live in. Sadly, he has passed away at the age of 94.

Now known as “Moore’s Law”, the legend argued the number of transistors that could be mounted on a silicon chip would double at regular intervals for the foreseeable future. This would go on to become the principle of Silicon Valley innovation.

Gordon’s initial rule predicted a doubling every year could be expressed as 2 to the power of n.

That was, and is, a powerful statement, proving date-processing power of computers will grow exponentially as the n gets bigger.

Gordon later revised the rule to say a doubling would occur every two years.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Lenovo ThinkStations Co-Designed With Aston Martin
PC Market Won’t Recover Until 2024, Tablets Flat Until 2028: IDC
Welcome To Windows 12, Starring AI
Intel Slashes Dividend 66%, Lowest Payout Since GFC
Intel Slashes Salaries Across Company, After $900M Net Loss
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Samsung Might Launch Three-foldable, Ditch S23 FE
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
New David Jones Owners Plan To Double Online Sales
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Solomon Lew’s Premier Posts Record Earnings, Sales
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell’s Inspiron range is its all-rounder line that seeks to provide users with a work-friendly laptop which can also handle...
Read More