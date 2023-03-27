HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > 7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack

7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack

By | 27 Mar 2023

Latitude’s first estimate that a cyberattack on its services would only impact 330,000 customers was a good 7.6 million shy of the mark, the finance company revealed this morning.

The attack, first identified on March 16, has seen 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers stolen, along with the personal information — names, addresses, telephone numbers of dates of birth — of 6.5 million customers, and 53,000 passport numbers.

This is the amount so far, with fears the fallout from this cyberattack could rival the close to 10 million Aussies impacted by last year’s Medibank breach. Latitude has corporate partnerships with the country’s biggest retailers, including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, David Jones, and Apple.

“It is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident,” CEO Ahmed Fahour said.

“We apologise unreservedly. We continue to work around the clock to safely restore our operations.

“We are rectifying platforms impacted in the attack and have implemented additional security monitoring as we return to operations in the coming days.”



