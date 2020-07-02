HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Leaks Note 20 Ultra On Own Site?

By | 2 Jul 2020
[Image: Ishan Agarwal via Samsung Russia]

Samsung’s Russian and Ukrainian websites may have inadvertently revealed photos of the forthcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a copper hue, ahead of its tipped launch next month.

The slip-up was noticed by renowned tech leaker, Ishan Agarwal, with the images post to Twitter.

Several news outlets including The Verge, have confirmed the images were displayed on Samsung’s Russian website as the background for a section that reads ‘Discover the next Generation Note’.

Whilst the image links back to the former Galaxy Note 10, consensus is web managers may have accidentally put up the wrong assets, leaking the forthcoming Galaxy Note 20 instead.

The photos display an unreleased phone with the Note series’ trademark S-Pen.

With the exception of the included stylus, the phone’s design appears somewhat similar to the formerly released Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Adding substance to the images are former leaked reports from Ice Universe revealing the Note 20 would be released in a new copper hue.

Samsung is tipped to unveil its new Note series at in August event, with the timing of the leaked images adding further credibility to their validity.

[Image: Ishan Agarwal via Samsung Russia]

CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
