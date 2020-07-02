Google Discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Google has reportedly confirmed it has discontinued producing the Pixel 3A and 3A XL smartphones, with some units available from retail partners “while supplies last.”

The company offered the confirmation in a statement to Android Police, with no further stock made available on the Google store.

Both the US & Australian store list the device as ‘out of stock’, which if often signals the end of a product’s life.

“Google has sold through its inventory and completed sales of the Pixel 3A,” read the statement.

“For people who are still interested in buying the Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

In Australia, the Pixel 3A is currently available to purchase online from retailers as Kogan.com and Harvey Norman. JB HI-Fi’s online store lists the Pixel 3A (64GB) as ‘awaiting stock.’

The Pixel 3A was launched last year to much praise from tech reviewers for being a robust mid-range phone, more so than the value proposition presented by the formerly released flagship Pixel 3 and 3XL.

The news comes despite the absence of the Pixel 4A, which some commentators predict could launch as early as in the next few weeks or months.

Some analysts are presenting the option of Google consolidating all its 2020 phones in a single badge, and potentially renaming the device to the Pixel 5A.

Previous reports suggest the device would offer more storage at a lower price than the revamped iPhone SE.