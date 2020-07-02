Amazon’s First Video Game Moved Into “Closed Beta” Following Poor Reviews

Relentless Studios – which is owned by Amazon’s Amazon Game Studios – has retreated its video game ‘Crucible’ into a “closed beta” mode, following a host of poor reviews at its launch. Crucible is Amazon’s first big-budget game, and was initially touted as the next big rival to the hugely popular Fortnite.

Crucible was launched as a public beta, free-to-play shooter PC game in late May. However, it quickly received numerous poor reviews, with players saying that most areas of the game needed work.

The game’s developers appear to agree with this, stating: “We’ll continue following the roadmap we laid out previously and working on map, combat, and system changes to improve the Heart of the Hives experience as well as implementing other improvements based on your feedback and what we think the game needs to thrive.

We’re back with another developer update: we’re taking Crucible into closed beta starting tomorrow. Read about the details and how you can participate in the beta here: https://t.co/ox5KG7Fr55 — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) June 30, 2020

In closed beta mode, Crucible will only be available to gamers that have already downloaded it via Steam (these players do not need to download the game again).

Game developers also plan on setting up a community council, made up of beta participants “of all playstyles from casual to highly competitive players”, who they will be consulting with as they improve the game. In addition, there will be a dedicated time each week where devs will play with the community and solicit feedback. “We’ll have more information on that council, as well as our weekly play schedule, soon,” Colin Johanson stated.