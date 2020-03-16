Samsung Launches Recycled Phone Cases

Plastic bottles will become high-end Samsung phone cases under a new partnership between the manufacturer and premium Danish textile brand Kvadrat.

The special cases for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20+ are made from 500ml bottles, which are melted down and converted into textile yarns used to make the cases; this reduces the number of bottles that go to landfill and thus cuts plastic pollution.

The upcycling process, according to Samsung, produces up to two cases from every plastic bottle consumed, in a way that reduces carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing as compared to traditional material processes.

Samsung bills itself as the first phone company among major brands to have launched a phone case made of recycled materials for its flagship device.

The manufacturer is also partnering with Kvadrat for straps made from similar materials for its Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch.