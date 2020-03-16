HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches Recycled Phone Cases

Samsung Launches Recycled Phone Cases

By | 16 Mar 2020
, , , , ,
Samsung is releasing a range of phone cases made from recycled plastic bottles, in partnership with Kvadrat.

Plastic bottles will become high-end Samsung phone cases under a new partnership between the manufacturer and premium Danish textile brand Kvadrat.

The special cases for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20+ are made from 500ml bottles, which are melted down and converted into textile yarns used to make the cases; this reduces the number of bottles that go to landfill and thus cuts plastic pollution.

The upcycling process, according to Samsung, produces up to two cases from every plastic bottle consumed, in a way that reduces carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing as compared to traditional material processes.

Samsung bills itself as the first phone company among major brands to have launched a phone case made of recycled materials for its flagship device.

The manufacturer is also partnering with Kvadrat for straps made from similar materials for its Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung’s Free S20 Galaxy Giveaway Starts Today
Samsung’s Latest LED Packages Optimise Melatonin Levels
Huawei To Take On Samsung S20 With New P40 Devoid Of Android Apps
Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology
Samsung Researchers Unveil Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries
EXCLUSIVE:Samsung Appoints New Marketing Director
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

The Reject Shop
Reject Shop Sales Skyrocket As Consumers Panic Buy
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 16, 2020
/
How Canberra Spent $490bn On Contracts In 10 Years: New Report
Communication Content Industry
/
March 16, 2020
/
Deliveroo has introduced contact-free delivery to combat the coronavirus.
Food Delivery Companies Launch Contact-Free Service
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 16, 2020
/
Optus Mobile Customers To Receive Extra Data For Coronavirus Outbreak
Communication Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 16, 2020
/
ACCC To Watch Petrol Prices As Oil Plummets
Latest News Logistics
/
March 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The Reject Shop
Reject Shop Sales Skyrocket As Consumers Panic Buy
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In the three weeks to the 15th of March, the Reject Shop’s sales rose by a massive 15.1% year-on-year. This...
Read More