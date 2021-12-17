HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging

Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging

By | 17 Dec 2021

In a case of it never droughts, it pours, in the midst of a chip shortage crippling the CE and automotive industries, leading to the onset of a flood of semiconductors that will again place things in turmoil, Samsung and IBM have teamed up to unveil a new chip, an exciting development that will keep your phone charged for a week.

The ground-breaking technology features a new Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET) design, laying transistors perpendicular to the chip’s surface and allowing a vertical current flow.

This is set to transform the semiconductor industry, reducing energy usage in chips by 85 per cent.

IBM say it’s all about “challenging convention and rethinking how we continue to advance society and deliver innovations that improve life, business and reduce our environmental.”

This new chip is also aimed at easing the pain of the current semiconductor shortage brought on by pandemic-caused factory shutdowns.

With CES 2022 looming, plus new tech like this, and consumers eager for new products, the New Year looks brighter every day on the CE front.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung’s Most Enhanced Tablet Yet
Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected To Have 25W Wireless Charging
CES 2022: Samsung And LG Revving Up To Unveil New Gear
CES 2022: LG Revolutionises Indoor Gardening With Tiiun
Speed Test: 5G Devices Twice As Fast As 4G In Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
For a country that calls itself lucky, Australia currently sits at 57th spot in global internet speed ranking. We’ve even...
Read More