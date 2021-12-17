In a case of it never droughts, it pours, in the midst of a chip shortage crippling the CE and automotive industries, leading to the onset of a flood of semiconductors that will again place things in turmoil, Samsung and IBM have teamed up to unveil a new chip, an exciting development that will keep your phone charged for a week.

The ground-breaking technology features a new Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET) design, laying transistors perpendicular to the chip’s surface and allowing a vertical current flow.

This is set to transform the semiconductor industry, reducing energy usage in chips by 85 per cent.

IBM say it’s all about “challenging convention and rethinking how we continue to advance society and deliver innovations that improve life, business and reduce our environmental.”

This new chip is also aimed at easing the pain of the current semiconductor shortage brought on by pandemic-caused factory shutdowns.

With CES 2022 looming, plus new tech like this, and consumers eager for new products, the New Year looks brighter every day on the CE front.