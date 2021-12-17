HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV

Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV

By | 17 Dec 2021

Hisense has announced its latest ULED 8K Mini-LED TV, a few weeks out from CES 2022.

Unlike last year, when the company released both entry-level and a premium 8K models, this year they are just focusing on one 75-inch screen model.

The 75″ ULED 8K MINI-LED SERIES U90G contains Quantum dot colour with millimetre-level backlight control technology, Dolby Vision IQ, 8K upscaling, IMAX Enhancement, and is powered by Android.

Soundwise, it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X.

“Most customers when they turn the TV on, they’re pretty much just going to leave the TV as it comes out of the box,” explained Hisense Australia head of marketing Nick Peters.

“So what can we do to make the experience better for them without them knowing that we’re doing that? That’s where Dolby Vision IQ is fantastic.”

The Dolby Vision IQ will automatically adjust the screen based on what you are watching, so the picture remains standard, regardless of whether it is a darkly lit scene, or a fast-paced sports match.

It is available now, and retails for $7,999.00.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Peg VR And AR Headset As Their Future
Sony Present 8K OLED VR Microdisplay, And PS5 3D Audio
Samsung And Sony TVs Win Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award
Denon Unleash Mighty 8K Receiver
EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Allocates Millions For Warranty Claims
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
For a country that calls itself lucky, Australia currently sits at 57th spot in global internet speed ranking. We’ve even...
Read More