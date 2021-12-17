Hisense has announced its latest ULED 8K Mini-LED TV, a few weeks out from CES 2022.

Unlike last year, when the company released both entry-level and a premium 8K models, this year they are just focusing on one 75-inch screen model.

The 75″ ULED 8K MINI-LED SERIES U90G contains Quantum dot colour with millimetre-level backlight control technology, Dolby Vision IQ, 8K upscaling, IMAX Enhancement, and is powered by Android.

Soundwise, it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X.

“Most customers when they turn the TV on, they’re pretty much just going to leave the TV as it comes out of the box,” explained Hisense Australia head of marketing Nick Peters.

“So what can we do to make the experience better for them without them knowing that we’re doing that? That’s where Dolby Vision IQ is fantastic.”

The Dolby Vision IQ will automatically adjust the screen based on what you are watching, so the picture remains standard, regardless of whether it is a darkly lit scene, or a fast-paced sports match.

It is available now, and retails for $7,999.00.