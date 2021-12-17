HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams "Wretched" VR Headset During Interview

WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview

17 Dec 2021

Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man has become the very worst ambassador of the company’s vaulted shift into the metaverse, after slamming the company’s “bulky” and “wretched” Quest VR headsets during an interview.

Meta’s vice president for global affairs and communications, Nick Clegg, was speaking to the Financial Times about how the VR headset allows users to enter the metaverse, when he got fed up.

“If I’m lifting my head, it’s because I’m drinking my coffee and this wretched headset is too bulky for me to drink my coffee without moving my headset. So don’t think I’m craning my head weirdly,” Clegg said.

Zuckerberg has previously spoken of the company’s plan to eventually release headsets that slide on like sunglasses, but as Clegg points out, this day is still far away.

 

