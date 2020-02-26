Samsung, Hoyts Open Australia’s First LED Cinema Screen

Samsung has partnered with Hoyts to bring its first Onyx Cinema LED screen to an Australian theatre.

The 14-metre screen debuted at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney. Next month a 10-metre screen will be installed at Hoyts Highpoint, Melbourne, the second Onyx LED screen in the country.

Samsung says the Onyx LED technology delivers “deep blacks, brilliant LED picture quality and an impressive contrast ratio.” The two Hoyts displays combine 4K resolution, HDR and a peak brightness level of 146fL, which Samsung claims is “nearly 10 times greater than what is possible with standard projector technologies.”

“As the film industry continues to evolve, we have developed new cinema LED technology that gives our entertainment partners an edge to enhance the movie-going experience for their customers,” says Phil Gaut, Director Consumer Electronics Display Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Onyx brings Samsung’s heritage in screen innovation to the cinema and delivers detail-rich picture quality and colour spectrums that maintain colour accuracy for a range of hues and brightness levels,” he adds.

“We’re always looking for new ways to stay ahead of the game and provide our guests with something unexpected,” says Damian Keogh, CEO and President of HOYTS Group.

“That’s why we’re leading the way by incorporating Australia’s first Onyx Cinema LED screens into our cinemas. These screens are a total game-changer, providing a movie and entertainment experience unlike anything our guests have seen before.”

The two Samsung Onyx LED screens in Australia join similar screens around the world, through Samsung’s partnerships with Pacific Theaters in Los Angeles, USA, Capital Cinema in Beijing, China, and Arena Cinemas’ Sihlcity Theatre in Zurich, Switzerland.