HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > ACCC Flags Competition Issues In 5G Spectrum Allocation

ACCC Flags Competition Issues In 5G Spectrum Allocation

By | 26 Feb 2020
, , , ,

The ACCC has announced it is seeking feedback on competition issues that could arise during the upcoming spectrum allocation that will impact rollout of 5G services across the nation.

The Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher MP, asked the watchdog if limits should be imposed in the auction in order to protect and promote competition and how those limits should be applied.

‘It’s important that this spectrum is allocated in an economically efficient way, to support the deployment of cutting-edge 5G technologies. But it’s also important to promote competition among spectrum users, for the long-term benefit of businesses and consumers,’ ACCC Commissioner Cristina Cifuentes said.

‘As we consider how this should be done, we want to hear from a range of industry and other stakeholders who have an interest in how this spectrum is allocated and used, including from organisations outside the telco sector.’

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

It comes as Australia’s auction of the 26 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band will go ahead in early 2021, run by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

The 26 GHz spectrum band is expected to enable the launch of a range of innovative new services using 5G technology, particularly buy boosting the capability of Internet of Things (IoT). It’s regarded as a ‘pioneer band’ for 5G in the high-band or mmWave range.

The watchdog is ‘seeking views’ on the likely demand for the 26 GHz spectrum licences, potential uses for the spectrum, the markets where it will be used and any competition issues association with its allocation. The ACCC did not verify which body it was seeking advice from.

Paul Fletcher has asked the ACCC to hand over its advice by mid-May 2020.

Beijing,CHINA-On December 26, 2019, the activity “Huawei 5G reconstruction imagination space pavilion – Beijing station” was held in Wangfujing, Beijing, bringing a brand new experience of 5G technology.(EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT) (Photo by /Sipa USA)

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , , ,
You may also like
ACCC Set To Take On Digital Giants With New Laws
Qualcomm Reveals Latest Tech In ‘What’s Next in 5G’
Intel Gears Up For 5G With New Hardware And Software Solutions
Small Change In iPhone 12 To Have Huge Implications For Apple’s Future
US 5G Conference Panned Before It Gets Under Way
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Crest Platinum: Socket Range Including Data Protection & USB Charging
Crest Premium Distribution Hardware
/
February 26, 2020
/
Crest Platinum: Premium Single Socket Surge Protector
Crest Premium Hardware Industry
/
February 26, 2020
/
Prime Media Warns Of ‘Depressed’ Ad Revenue
Finance Industry Latest News
/
February 26, 2020
/
Coronavirus: Computex 2020 Still On, Says Organiser
Computex 2020 Events Latest News
/
February 26, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS:Top Euro Appliance Show Cancelled Australians Face Difficulty Getting Refunds
Appliances Bathroom Kitchen
/
February 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Crest Platinum: Socket Range Including Data Protection & USB Charging
Crest Premium Distribution Hardware
/
February 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Crest Platinum is a leader in housing electronics and its current range of power sockets is no exception. The Crest...
Read More