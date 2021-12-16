With the launch of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S22 series now believed to be in early February, the news about it leaked so far has been very exciting, what with a Snapdragon 898 chip, possible new colours, and an improved 108MP primary sensor.

The latest news is that Samsung have submitted a new 25W wireless charging pad to the FCC, which hints strongly that they are planning the new accessory to tag along with the new Galaxy series, the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra/Note.

In other news, it’s now believed the Ultra will come in two models – one with 12GB RAM and one with 16GB RAM, and that Samsung have production of the series in full swing.