HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected To Have 25W Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected To Have 25W Wireless Charging

By | 16 Dec 2021

With the launch of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S22 series now believed to be in early February, the news about it leaked so far has been very exciting, what with a Snapdragon 898 chip, possible new colours, and an improved 108MP primary sensor.

The latest news is that Samsung have submitted  a new 25W wireless charging pad to the FCC, which hints strongly that they are planning the new accessory to tag along with the new Galaxy series, the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra/Note.

In other news, it’s now believed the Ultra will come in two models – one with 12GB RAM and one with 16GB RAM, and that Samsung have production of the series in full swing.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Samsung And LG Revving Up To Unveil New Gear
Speed Test: 5G Devices Twice As Fast As 4G In Australia
Asus Lead OLED Notebook Market, Then Samsung And Lenovo
New Details Of Samsung Galaxy S22 Surface
Apple’s iPhone SE Will Lure 1.4 Billion Android Users
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Binge Now On PlayStation
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/
Amazon Web Services Suffers Another Outage
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/
Hackers Shut Down NSW Government’s Budgeting System
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/
ACCC Won’t Oppose Amazon’s MGM Buy Out
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/
More Hassles As Activision Blizzard Hit With DDoS Attack
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Binge Now On PlayStation
Latest News
/
December 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With some of the best TV going, Foxtel’s Binge streaming platform is now easily available for anyone with a PS4...
Read More