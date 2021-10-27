After yesterday’s reveal the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – reportedly slated for January 2022 – should be packing more weight in the battery department (see here), word has now spilled that the device will also feature an improved 108MP primary sensor.

One stand-out of the Galaxy S21 Ultra was that it featured a 108MP sensor along with three other cameras on the back. Now it seems its successor is following the same path, but with an improved 108MP primary camera.

Tipster Ice Universe has spilled the specs below on Twitter as to what the S22 Ultra might be packing in its quad-camera set-up.

108MP Primary Camera

Improved version of HM3

Sensor size: 1/1.33”

Pixel size: 0.8µm

Aperture: f/1.8

FOV: 85°



12MP Ultra-wide Camera

Sony sensor

Sensor size: 1/2.55”

Pixel size: 1.4µm

Aperture: f/2.

FOV: 120°



10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x optical zoom

New Sony sensor

Sensor size: 1/3.52”

Pixel size: 1.12µm

Aperture: f/2.4

FOV: 36°



10MP Periscope Camera, 10x optical zoom

New Sony Sensor

Sensor size: 1/3.52”

Pixel size: 1.12µm

Aperture: f/4.9

FOV: 11°

On top of all this, word has also leaked of a new design, with trimmed bezels and rounder edges, as well as support for S Pen.