Home > Latest News > Google Will Fire Staff Who Refuse The Jab

Google Will Fire Staff Who Refuse The Jab

By | 16 Dec 2021

Internal documents leaked to CNBC show that Google has threatened to fire staff or dock pay from those who refuse to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Workers had until December 3 to “declare and prove” their vaccination status, with those who hadn’t done so by January 18 placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days.

Following this, if they still aren’t vaccinated, they will cop six months of unpaid leave, then a dismissal.

Google employs 150,000 US workers. The Biden administration has mandated vaccinations for federal contractors.

“We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order,” Google’s memo explains.

“Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite.

“Frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination.”

