New Details Of Samsung Galaxy S22 Surface

New Details Of Samsung Galaxy S22 Surface

By | 14 Dec 2021

With the launch believed to only be a few months away, another image of the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 has come to light, and while it does look very similar to the Galaxy S21, with the curved edges and triple camera set-up, the lenses seem to jut out of the back rather than residing under the surface.

It also seems glossier than the S21, which had a matte finish on the back. Plus, it’s darker than even the Phantom Grey option on the S21 Plus and Ultra. This is believed to point to a new colour choice for the new standard S series.

Tips are pegging this new model as packing a 50MP wide-angle sensor at f/1.8 and a 10MP telephoto lens at f/2.2, plus a 3x zoom. There’s also believed to be a 10MP selfie cam on the front of a 6.06″ display, which is a tad smaller than the S21’s 6.2″ screen.

