Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Renders Leaked

Samsung has been making truly wireless earbuds for a while, and with growing demand for the earphones, the Korean-based tech giant is expected to expand its lineup with the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The new model is also expected to be debuted alongside the highly anticipated Samsung S20 smartphone range, which has been victim to a series of leaks over recent weeks, on February 11.

Renders for the Galaxy Buds Plus reveal the earbuds will be available in Sky Blue, White and Black colours.

What’s already known is the Buds Plus won’t feature active noise cancellation but will instead come with a larger battery life than their predecessor.

Additionally, there are no noticeable changes in the design of the earphones.

It comes after a recent Strategy Analytics report revealed Samsung placed third in the global truly wireless headset market for 2019, being succeeded by Xiaomi and Apple.

With the release of the Buds Pro, Samsung will surely aim to take a wedge out of that market to regain some dominance in 2020.

It’s also been speculated the new Buds Plus will have a price hike of up to 50 per cent above the original Galaxy Buds, which would put them around the $225 range.