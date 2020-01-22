Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam

Ring has unveiled its first-ever indoor-only security camera, which is Ring’s most affordable camera yet, available for purchase on February 18 for just $99.

The new and compact Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording.

Ring also announced the 3rd-gen Ring Stick Up Cam (available from January 29), which can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in two power options – Battery ($179) and Solar ($259).

It features up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle.

“We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring founder & chief inventor.

“As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost-effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighbourhoods safer.

“With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.”

With the Ring app, you can link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring and other leading brands for a smarter, more secure home.

“Both new cameras announced today are Alexa enabled. Just say, ‘Alexa, show the backyard’ to see Live View or ‘Alexa, answer the living room’ to begin speaking with whoever is in the home,” said Mark Fletcher, Ring APAC managing director.

“Users can also see who’s there with Indoor Cam, and open doors for friends and family right from their Ring app with select smart locks.”

Ring Indoor Cam Features:

Small footprint for easy, DIY installation virtually anywhere inside the home

Up to 1080p HD video

Two-way talk

Live View

Night vision

Motion detection and motion-activated recording

Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle

Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View

Plug-in power for indoor use only

Next-Gen Stick Up Cam Features: