HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam

Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam

By | 22 Jan 2020
, , , , , , , , , ,

Ring has unveiled its first-ever indoor-only security camera, which is Ring’s most affordable camera yet, available for purchase on February 18 for just $99.

The new and compact Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording.

Ring also announced the 3rd-gen Ring Stick Up Cam (available from January 29), which can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in two power options – Battery ($179) and Solar ($259).

It features up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle.

“We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring founder & chief inventor.

“As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost-effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighbourhoods safer.

“With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.”

With the Ring app, you can link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring and other leading brands for a smarter, more secure home.

“Both new cameras announced today are Alexa enabled. Just say, ‘Alexa, show the backyard’ to see Live View or ‘Alexa, answer the living room’ to begin speaking with whoever is in the home,” said Mark Fletcher, Ring APAC managing director.

“Users can also see who’s there with Indoor Cam, and open doors for friends and family right from their Ring app with select smart locks.”

Ring Indoor Cam Features:

  • Small footprint for easy, DIY installation virtually anywhere inside the home
  • Up to 1080p HD video
  • Two-way talk
  • Live View
  • Night vision
  • Motion detection and motion-activated recording
  • Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle
  • Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View
  • Plug-in power for indoor use only

Next-Gen Stick Up Cam Features:

  • Flexible, DIY installation both indoors and outdoors
  • Two-way talk
  • Live View
  • Up to 1080p HD video
  • Night vision
  • Motion detection and motion-activated recording
  • Weather resistant
  • Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle
  • Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle
  • Avoid video recording specific areas with the Privacy Zones feature
  • Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View
  • Available in two power options – battery and solar

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Fleeceware Apps Still Highlighted On Google Play
Samsung Leak: Galaxy A31 & A41 Camera, Battery Specs
Samsung Leaks: Credible Source Reports S20 Camera Prisms
Samsung S20 Leak Reveals Snapdragon, 12GB RAM
Samsung Leaks: Camera Sensors From Sony
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Time Poor? Baby Brezza Fixes Formula Woes
Connected Home Industry Kitchen
/
January 22, 2020
/
Under Armour’s Fitness Tracker & Smart Scale Stop Tracking Sleep, Steps & Weight
Brands Fitness Bands Industry
/
January 22, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Renders Leaked
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 22, 2020
/
New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification
Brands Google Industry
/
January 22, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Kaufland Pulls The Plug On OZ, Distributors Set To Miss Out
Advertising Aldi Breaking News
/
January 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Time Poor? Baby Brezza Fixes Formula Woes
Connected Home Industry Kitchen
/
January 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Baby Brezza has created an award-winning smart product that may be the saving grace of many time poor parents –...
Read More