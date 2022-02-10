Samsung has announced its impressive Galaxy S22 range, which features three models: the S22, and S22+ and the S22 Ultra, the latter of which melds the best features of the Note series and the S-series to offer up a truly premium offering that Samsung is touting as its most powerful S-series device to date.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business.

“Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience.

This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced phone Samsung has released to date. It’s equipped with the latest 4nm processor, and a spectacular 6.8-inch, Dynamic AM OLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display, which sports a peak brightness of 1,750 nit.

It features a built-in S Pen, conveniently tucked into the bottom left hand side, and much improved on the last generation. It’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen to date, with lower latency that is three times more responsive than the predecessor. Channel News tested it out yesterday, and it feels a lot more like writing on paper, which is the ultimate goal. It also greatly expands the use of the Ultra.

“With S Pen, the S22 Ultra becomes more than a phone,” Samsung explains. “It embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done.”

The result is a mobile experience unlike any before. With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra represents Samsung’s most premium look and feel.

and a 5,000mAh battery that gives over a full day’s usage on a full charge. The Ultra supports 45W charging, which allows over 50 minutes of video recording with just 10 minutes of charge.

It’s the camera that is most impressive. With the S22 Ultra built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever — the camera is able to capture more light, and more data, making for truly brilliant photos in the most dismal lighting conditions. The Super Clear Glass used on the lens helps you avoid flares in situations where light is emanating strongly from one source in an other low light setting.

When taking video, the Auto Framing function helps naturally frame your subject, while 100X zoom is more than just a blurry novelty feature. The AI is extremely impressive; Portrait Mode in particular will take your photo and video game to Kubrick levels without any effort on your part.

And if you aren’t completely happy with your photos, the Expert RAW app features a professional suite of in-camera editing tools, with DSLR-type options with shutter speed control, ISO controls, white balance, and much more.

The below photos show the difference between a photo shot in low light with and without the Advanced Nightography feature.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four nature-inspired colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

S22 and S22+

As with the Ultra, the cameras are the main sell for the S22 and S22+ models. Both contain a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, but it’s the Nightography and Adaptive Pixel features that take these cameras to the next level, as explains above.

The Portrait Mode uses Samsung’s AI Stereo Depth Map to make human subject look crisp and clear — and the same applies for furry friends — with the technology designed to stop furry fly-aways blurring with the background. The advanced VDIS technology helps minimise vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage that can focus in on up to ten human subjects as they make their way through the world.

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business.

“That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet.”

Like the Ultra, both these models have Dynamic AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz display, with the Galaxy S22’s 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S22+’s 6.6-inch perfect for gaming, clear viewing, or everyday browsing. S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nit while S22+ features a peak 1,750nit.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are available in Phantom Black,

Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold

All S-series phones are available to pre-order from today, and will be available widely from March 4.

They are priced from $1,249 for the S22, $1,549 for the S22+, and $1,849 for the Ultra. Below is the pricing grid.