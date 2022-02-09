HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New LG Fridge Delivers Style And Innovative Food Storage

New LG Fridge Delivers Style And Innovative Food Storage

By | 9 Feb 2022

LG Electronics have unveiled their latest Signature Kitchen Suite built-in French Door refrigerator, and it continues their push to combine innovation with presentation.

The 48″-wide French Door premium unit provides unmatched flexibility and convenience, with a convertible drawer and sleek, functional design that delivers superior style and is easy to use.

The new convertible drawer offers a temperature range between -21°C to 5°C, with five tailored storage settings for different items, including chilled wine, deli, beverage, freezer, meats and seafood.

The Lift and Go drawers and adjustable door bins make storage and access easier.

Plus, individual freezer drawers provide more usable space, so you can keep frozen food at a stable temperature.

The model incorporates the versatile Signature Fit Integrated Design, allowing for flush installation with surrounding cabinetry.

The drawers align with standard countertop height, serving up uninterrupted lines for clean visual effect.

Available in stainless steel and panel-ready options, with dual compressors and metal interior, temperature fluctuations are kept to a minimum so your food stays fresher longer.

It also offers conservative energy usage, and is eco-conscious, thanks to using R600A Iso-Butane refrigerant to reduce environmental impact.

Then, WiFi connectivity means users can easily manage and monitor the unit remotely via other smart devices.

There’s also a Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice, soft LED lighting, a water dispenser with filtration, digital controls and adaptive defrost.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse
Samsung CEO Open To Working With LG On OLED
CES 2022: LG’s First MicroLED TVs To Ship “Later This Year”
LG Unveils World’s Largest — And Smallest — OLED TVs
CES 2022: LG’s New Ranges Redefine OLED TV
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Unveils 14.6-Inch Tab S8 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
Samsung Focuses On Camera Power In Galaxy S22 Range
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
Rockstar Confirm GTA VI
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
Frank Admission By Samsung Mobile VP Ahead Of New Galaxy S22 Launch
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
Apple Admit IPhone Bug Recorded Siri Conversations
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Unveils 14.6-Inch Tab S8 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced its first ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which boasts a massive 14.6-inch OLED display, and a 120Hz...
Read More