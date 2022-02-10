Samsung has announced its first ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which boasts a massive 14.6-inch OLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

With dual 12MP front cameras, the thinnest bezels yet for a Galaxy Tab (at a tiny 6.3mm), and a Armor Aluminum frame that Samsung says is “over 30 per cent more scratch-resistant and 40 per cent less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7”, the Tab S8 not only nicely replaces the laptop range, but could take on the world of PCs.

Those looking for a catch-all remote work system will find the Tab S8 Ultra a spectacular buy, with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, three precision microphones with noise reduction technology, and auto-framing software that keeps you in focus during video conferences.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Samsung tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E, which gives lightning quick connection speeds no matter where you happen to be.

For those looking for a less-extreme piece of technology, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ contains the same conferencing technology as the Ultra, including the quad speaker Dolby Atmos, with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology. They also offer Wi-Fi 6E for on-the-go operations.

For multitasking, it offers Multi-active Windows and Samsung DeX, easy filesharing with Quick Share, plus a super-fast 4nm processor.

The S-Pen has also been redefined, with an undiscernible 2.8 millisecond lag meaning the latest version operates at three times the speed of its predecessor.

“As we rely more on videos to stay connected and entertained, we know that a tablet’s most compelling feature is its large screen and portability,” said TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We built on years of innovation in mobile experiences to refine the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible on a tablet with the first Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.”

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, while all three models offer expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in Graphite, while Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in three colourways —Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.

Check out the product specs, and different models below.