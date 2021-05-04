Taiwanese and American smartphone chipset manufacturers will take market share from Samsung Electronics Co. this year, a report from industry tracker Counterpoint Research showed today.

A rise in the 5G device sector is tipped to see Samsung drop from 11 per cent in the smartphone chip market to just 8 per cent, coming in fourth place. Along with Chinese company HiSilicon Technologies, Samsung are the only company tipped to fall in market place.

Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. is projected to swell to 37 percent, up from 32 percent a year earlier, while US company Qualcomm Inc., is tipped to grow 31 percent from 28 percent a year ago.

Apple is predicted to stay in third place, rising from 15 to 16 per cent.