HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung Expected To Lose Market Share This Year

Samsung Expected To Lose Market Share This Year

By | 4 May 2021
, ,

Taiwanese and American smartphone chipset manufacturers will take market share from Samsung Electronics Co. this year, a report from industry tracker Counterpoint Research showed today.

A rise in the 5G device sector is tipped to see Samsung drop from 11 per cent in the smartphone chip market to just 8 per cent, coming in fourth place. Along with Chinese company HiSilicon Technologies, Samsung are the only company tipped to fall in market place.

Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. is projected to swell to 37 percent, up from 32 percent a year earlier, while US company Qualcomm Inc., is tipped to grow 31 percent from 28 percent a year ago.

Apple is predicted to stay in third place, rising from 15 to 16 per cent.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Loses Two Key PR Executives
Samsung Profits Soar But TV Sales Set To Fall
Taiwan Moves On Dodgy Chinese Companies Trying To Steal Tech IP
Laptop Manufacturer Leaks New Nvidia Graphics Card
Samsung Shows Off “Most Powerful” Galaxy Notebooks
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Breaking: Biag Capasso Named MD Of The Good Guys
Industry Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
JBL Launches MultiBeam Soundbar In Oz, No Subwoofer Needed
JBL Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
Ambertech Gets Into Strumming The Strings, With New Musical Instrument Deal
Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
Force Technologies Reveals Protective Gear For New iPad Pro
Accessories Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
StormAudio Announces New Products, Upgrades, And 5-Year Warranties
Industry Latest News Sound
/
May 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Breaking: Biag Capasso Named MD Of The Good Guys
Industry Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
JB Hi-Fi has appointed Biag Capasso as the new Managing Director of The Good Guys. Capasso has been with The...
Read More