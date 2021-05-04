HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > JBL > JBL Launches MultiBeam Soundbar In Oz, No Subwoofer Needed

JBL Launches MultiBeam Soundbar In Oz, No Subwoofer Needed

By | 4 May 2021
,

JBL has launched its new JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar into Australia, which combines Dolby Atmos with JBL’s beamforming technology.

Boasting 250 watts of power, the soundbar features Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision, as well as Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth compatibility.

The Bar 5.0 MultiBeam can produce a spacious 3D soundscape without needing additional speakers or a subwoofer, according to Marcus Fry, General Manager, Harman Lifestyle Audio.

“Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household.

“Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features such as DOLBY Atmos, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use,” he said.

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar is available for $599.95 from JBL and major retailers.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar
REVIEW: JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Unveils Range Of True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Expands Portable Line-Up With Three New Speakers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Breaking: Biag Capasso Named MD Of The Good Guys
Industry Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
Samsung Expected To Lose Market Share This Year
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 4, 2021
/
Ambertech Gets Into Strumming The Strings, With New Musical Instrument Deal
Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
Force Technologies Reveals Protective Gear For New iPad Pro
Accessories Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
StormAudio Announces New Products, Upgrades, And 5-Year Warranties
Industry Latest News Sound
/
May 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Breaking: Biag Capasso Named MD Of The Good Guys
Industry Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
JB Hi-Fi has appointed Biag Capasso as the new Managing Director of The Good Guys. Capasso has been with The...
Read More