JBL has launched its new JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar into Australia, which combines Dolby Atmos with JBL’s beamforming technology.

Boasting 250 watts of power, the soundbar features Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision, as well as Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth compatibility.

The Bar 5.0 MultiBeam can produce a spacious 3D soundscape without needing additional speakers or a subwoofer, according to Marcus Fry, General Manager, Harman Lifestyle Audio.

“Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household.

“Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features such as DOLBY Atmos, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use,” he said.

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar is available for $599.95 from JBL and major retailers.