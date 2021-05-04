JB Hi-Fi has appointed Biag Capasso as the new Managing Director of The Good Guys.

Capasso has been with The Good Guys for close to ten years, starting at the company in November 2011. Most recently, he has held the position of Merchandise Director, a role he started in mid-2018.

Prior to this, Capasso spent six years as Marketing and Merchandise Manager at Retravision.

He will start this new role in August, taking over from Terry Smart, who will become Group CEO upon Richard Murray’s departure that same month.