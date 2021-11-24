HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Edge Closer To Apple For Smartwatch Sales

Samsung Edge Closer To Apple For Smartwatch Sales

By | 24 Nov 2021

With global smartwatch shipments rising 16 per cent YOY in Q3 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has shown strong results against Apple, who once seemed unbeatable in the category.

Apple are still leading the way, with 21.8 per cent share of the market, but their share dropped 10 per cent through the past year because of the delay of their Watch 7 series.

In the meantime, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 reclaimed the second spot from Huawei, edging closer to Apple with a 14.4 per cent market share.

“Samsung performed better than expected in the third quarter. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 series shipments were much higher than expected, more than 60 per cent of the total shipments were sold in North America and Europe, where the share of mid to high price range models is high,” says an analyst.

“To further increase its market share, Samsung is expected to launch affordable models within two to three years to target the fast-growing Asian market. One third of smartwatches sold in Q3 2021 were priced under US$100.”

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Sues Israeli Surveillance Company NSO Group
Apple Working On A Retractable Macbook Keyboard
Apple And Amazon Cop Fines For Beats Headphones
Samsung To Pour $23.4B Into US Chip Production
Samsung Set To Release Foldable Tablets?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Apple Sues Israeli Surveillance Company NSO Group
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
PC Sales Drive Dell’s ‘Unprecedented’ Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Prime Media Group has urged its shareholders to back the proposed $131.9 sale to Seven at its AGM this morning....
Read More