With global smartwatch shipments rising 16 per cent YOY in Q3 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has shown strong results against Apple, who once seemed unbeatable in the category.

Apple are still leading the way, with 21.8 per cent share of the market, but their share dropped 10 per cent through the past year because of the delay of their Watch 7 series.

In the meantime, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 reclaimed the second spot from Huawei, edging closer to Apple with a 14.4 per cent market share.

“Samsung performed better than expected in the third quarter. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 series shipments were much higher than expected, more than 60 per cent of the total shipments were sold in North America and Europe, where the share of mid to high price range models is high,” says an analyst.

“To further increase its market share, Samsung is expected to launch affordable models within two to three years to target the fast-growing Asian market. One third of smartwatches sold in Q3 2021 were priced under US$100.”