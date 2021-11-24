Amazon and Apple have both copped fines of more than €200m (A$311m) for flouting anticompetition regulations.

The Italian Competition Authority levelled the fine based on a 2018 agreement between the two companies that limited which resellers could sell Beats headphones on Amazon Italy. The watchdog claims the collusion is a violation of European Union rules.

Apple says “we have done nothing wrong,” and that such deals help avoid bootleg products.

“Non-genuine products deliver an inferior experience and can often be dangerous,” an Apple spokesperson said.

“To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants, to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold.”

Amazon said: “We reject the suggestion that Amazon benefits by excluding sellers from our store, since our business model relies on their success.”

Both companies plan to appeal.