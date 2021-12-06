Samsung Display has plans to increase its production of foldable panels, as its shipment targets leap in 2022.

The company will add three more production lines dedicated solely to foldable panels in its Vietnam factory, increasing to ten dedicated lines.

This will bump Samsung’s foldable panel production capacity from 1.4-1.5 million units per month to 2 million units per month.

Samsung Display has started ordering the necessary equipment, with the gear arriving throughout next year.

The expansion is due to the company raising its annual shipment target from the 8.1 million units expected this year, to 18 million units in 2022.

14 million of these will be made for Samsung Electronics, who have seen great success with recent foldables.