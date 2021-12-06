HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Display Focusing On Foldable Panels

Samsung Display Focusing On Foldable Panels

By | 6 Dec 2021

Samsung Display has plans to increase its production of foldable panels, as its shipment targets leap in 2022.

The company will add three more production lines dedicated solely to foldable panels in its Vietnam factory, increasing to ten dedicated lines.

This will bump Samsung’s foldable panel production capacity from 1.4-1.5 million units per month to 2 million units per month.

Samsung Display has started ordering the necessary equipment, with the gear arriving throughout next year.

The expansion is due to the company raising its annual shipment target from the 8.1 million units expected this year, to 18 million units in 2022.

14 million of these will be made for Samsung Electronics, who have seen great success with recent foldables.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Is Getting Foldable Smartphones
Samsung Set To Reveal 5G Network Offering, After Huawei Banished
Is Samsung Set To Us Galaxy M12 To Fend Off Cheap Chinese Smartphones?
Samsung Profits Down LG Electronics Up As COVID-19 Has Impact
Samsung Release New Smart Washer & Dryer Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Spotify Removes Comedy Content After Payment Spate
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Target Aims For Online Sales To Fix Struggling Business Model
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Tablet War To Break Out, With Sub $300 10″ Model To Go On Sale
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Asus Ride PC Boom To Become #1 Taiwanese Brand
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dear punter. In this ever-increasing work/play -from-home reality we’ve landed in, existing on an NBN fixed-line plan, welcome to download...
Read More