Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told reporters in South Korea that the global chip shortage that has crippled smartphone production for two years is easing, with the situation improving further next year.

Qualcomm has had a rough trot since the start of 2020, being forced to knock down multiple production orders due to short component supplies. The knock on effect has been disastrous for the tech industry as a whole, with many device releases being cancelled, delayed, or stunted by demand outstripping supply.

The worst appears to be behind us, as Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8 processor for smartphones last week, with the chip being made by Samsung Foundry with the 4nm node.

