HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PlayStation Vs Xbox Game Pass Battle Had To Happen

PlayStation Vs Xbox Game Pass Battle Had To Happen

By | 6 Dec 2021

They’ve never been friends, and now Sony are cranking up the arm-wrestle against Xbox’s ecosystem – Game Pass specifically – with a reported tiered subscription plan going under the enigmatic code name of Spartacus.

With word on the electronic street pinning it for the US Spring next year, it will team up the PlayStation subscription services we already know – PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, though the kinda unsuccessful PlayStation Now branding will probably be phased out, as it has generally not stacked up against Game Pass.

Entering the fray, Spartacus is reported to come packing multiple subscription tiers.

The base will offer the same that PS Plus has on the table, which is online multiplayer, and several monthly free games.

The next tier should see access to an extensive range of PS4 games, extending to PS5 titles.

To make the platform more enticing, the third tier should see a streaming library of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, as well as extended demos.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Sony Blocks Third-Party PS5 Customisation
Gaming Industry In Turmoil, Will Xbox Part Company With Activision?
Sony Makes It Even Harder To Buy A PS5 In Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Spotify Removes Comedy Content After Payment Spate
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Target Aims For Online Sales To Fix Struggling Business Model
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Tablet War To Break Out, With Sub $300 10″ Model To Go On Sale
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Asus Ride PC Boom To Become #1 Taiwanese Brand
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dear punter. In this ever-increasing work/play -from-home reality we’ve landed in, existing on an NBN fixed-line plan, welcome to download...
Read More