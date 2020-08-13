Samsung has sought to further attract business customers with the launch of its Galaxy Note 20 Enterprise Edition smartphone, and first of its kind Galaxy Tab S7 Enterprise Edition tablet.

It’s the first Enterprise Edition tablet Samsung has released to date, and the second 5G Enterprise Edition phone. Both products will release internationally in Germany, with local pricing and availability to be announced.

Both products accompany one-year free access to Samsung’s security-conscious Knox Suite – with enterprise solutions such as Knox Mobile Enrollment and device management solutions – plus four years of maintenance updates.

The news comes as Samsung seeks to expand its B2B stable, and expand its mobile business solutions division.

“Flexible working models are ubiquitous. Being able to work from anywhere is usually elementary – whether in the office, from home or in a café. Samsung is driving this development forward with the right end devices for the different application scenarios,” states Sascha Lekic, Director IM B2B at Samsung Electronics GmbH.

5G functionality seeks to facilitate faster data transmission and increased data downloading power.

The Galaxy Note 20 5G Enterprise Edition houses the fastest processor that has ever been built into a Galaxy Note device, 6.7-inch “Super AMOLED Plus display, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Other business productivity features include S-Pen support, Wireless DeX (offering a desktop experience via a mobile device and external screen), and an upgraded Samsung Notes app.

The Notes app offers automatic storage and synchronization, so items can be recorded, processed and passed on on a smartphone, tablet or PC, which complements a new folder management system via Knox.

The Galaxy Note 20 5G Enterprise Edition (RRP 1,059 euros) and Galaxy Tab S7 Enterprise Edition (RRP 809 euros) will release to authorised retailers in Germany from mid-September.