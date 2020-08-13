HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > Employment Rate Continues To Improve With More Part-Time Work

Employment Rate Continues To Improve With More Part-Time Work

By | 13 Aug 2020
, , ,

Employment in Australia increased by 114,700 people between June and July, though this was more part-time employment (71,200 people) than full-time employment (43,500 people), according to the ABS. Hours worked also rose by 1.3%.

While the employment rate grew by 0.5% to 59.8%, the unemployment also grew slightly to 7.5% as the participation rate increased.

“The number of unemployed people rose by nearly 16,000 between June and July. For the first time there were more than one million people out of work, available to work and actively looking for work,” said Bjorn Jarvis, Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS.

“The July figures indicate that employment had recovered by 343,000 people and hours worked had also recovered 5.5% since May. Employment remained over half a million people lower than seen in March, while hours worked remained 5.5% lower.”

It is worth noting that these figures reflect the Stage 3 restrictions in Victoria, but the impact of Stage 4 restrictions will be revealed in the August employment figures.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
NAB: ‘9.5% Drop In Consumer Confidence An Overreaction’
Smart Speaker Sales Up 6% Under COVID Lockdowns
Seek’s Earnings Down 9% In ‘Weak Ad Environment’
NAB: ‘Business Confidence Back In Negative Territory’
Jobs Fall In Vic, But Hold Steady In Other States
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NAB: ‘9.5% Drop In Consumer Confidence An Overreaction’
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
ACCC: 100Mbps Broadband Plans Up 12%
ACCC Communication Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
Samsung Debut ‘Enterprise Edition’ Note 20 & Tab S7
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
August 13, 2020
/
Tencent’s Online Gaming Revenue Up 40%, At $7.7B In H1
Gaming Latest News Mobile Gaming
/
August 13, 2020
/
Motorola Tease Next-Gen Razr For September Launch
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
August 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NAB: ‘9.5% Drop In Consumer Confidence An Overreaction’
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell by 9.5% in August, as Victoria enters Stage 4 restrictions and COVID...
Read More