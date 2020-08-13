Uptake of 100Mbps high-speed broadband plans has continued to gain steam, with an 11.9% jump culminating in 9.1% of local households on 100Mbps plans, according to latest numbers from the ACCC.

The ACCC’s latest Wholesale Market Indicators found over 255,000 households subscribed to a 50Mbps NBN plan, with around 5 million customers on plans of 50Mbps and above by June end.

“Many more households have been at home during the day during the COVID-19 pandemic and have likely chosen higher speed plans to accommodate increased broadband use whether it be for work, entertainment or even for their children to attend school during the lockdown,” states ACCC Chair Rod Sims.

“Given the high demand for high-speed broadband during March to June in particular, we are fortunate that the NBN rollout is largely completed, as it has become an increasingly essential service for people to stay connected.”

The March 2020 quarterly report found available NBN bandwidth per user jumped by 31%, following the NBN Co’s network capacity boost in response to work-from-home measures during the COVID19 pandemic.

The NBN Co temporarily offered an extra 40% capacity to retail service providers to meet increased demand prompt by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

“The additional network capacity offered by NBN Co at the outset of COVID-19 restrictions in March has been welcomed by the retail service providers, and has been an important factor in ensuring consumers have sufficient network capacity to meet their work, educational and entertainment needs during the pandemic,” adds Mr Sims.

In May 2020, the NBN Co also instituted a series of new premium products, which the ACCC has welcomed including; “Home Fast” (up to 100/20Mbps), “Home superfast” (250/25Mbps), and “Home Ultrafast” (at least 500/50Mbps).

“The ACCC welcomes these new options being made available for consumers for whom speed is important. The availability of these new plans broadens the scope of retail offers, which will boost competition in the retail market,” states Sims.

In terms of market share, Telstra continues to lead the charge with 46.4% of all services, followed by TPG (22.3%) and Optus (15.4%). The later have gained share in the last quarter as Telstra marginally slipped.