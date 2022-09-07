Samsung has confirmed that it suffered a security breach last month, which saw personal information of customers stolen and leaked online.

The company assures its users that no social security, credit card, or bank information was comprised during the breach, “but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information.”

The breach did not impact Australian customers.

Samsung admits the information affected for each relevant customer may vary.

“In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems,” the company revealed.

“On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.

“The incident involves some of our US systems, regarding U.S. customer information. It does not affect Australian customers.

“We have taken actions to secure the affected US systems. As part of our ongoing investigation, we have also engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the information of our customers and take these matters seriously.”

Samsung said that there is no immediate action necessary for Samsung customers, and that devices were not affected in connection with this incident.

“You can continue to use our products and services as usual.”