Google has begun sending out invites to it’s upcoming Pixel hardware event, which will see the company unveil it’s new Pixel 7 smartphones and the long awaited Pixel watch.

The event is set to take place on October 6th, strategically announced the day before Apple unveil the iPhone 14 at it’s ‘Far Out’ event on September 7th.

It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The design and look of the Pixel 7 smartphone was first shown off at the company’s I/O event earlier this year, as well as that it would feature Android 13 and a new Tensor chipset.

However, in classic Google fashion, the Pixel 7 was the company’s worst kept secret, with recent unboxing videos spotted recently, and prototype models being spotted even earlier than that.

The Pro Model of the Pixel 7 will sport two camera cutouts in the aluminium camera bar, whilst the standard model will sport one. The camera module on the back has been maintained from the design of the Pixel 6, although now in various colours rather than just black, and a much more rounded and fun design.

The Tensor 2 chip that will feature in the new smartphone is being made by Samsung using a 4nm process. Samsung’s own Exynos chips, which are being ditched for the next generation of it’s phones, had very limited results, and the previous tensor was prone to software issues.

However, arguably the more interesting release is Google’s Pixel Watch, the first smart wearable made completely by Google themselves.

While not much is known about the Pixel Watch outside of leaked pictures of what it will look like on the wrist, it will need to be something special to remain competitive with Samsung and Apple, who have made watches for several generations now.