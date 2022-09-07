HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Inflation Driving OZ Retail Growth, Not Spending: Deloitte

Inflation Driving OZ Retail Growth, Not Spending: Deloitte

By | 7 Sep 2022

Australian retail sales keep hitting new all-time highs, but new research from Deloitte shows it is inflation, and not increased customer demand driving the record sales growth.

Deloitte Access Economics just issued its quarterly retail report, ‘Retail’s Turning Point’ which warns that sales figures are artificially bolstered by the current inflation level.

Figures released today by the ABS show the economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the June quarter, up 3.6 per cent year-on-year, with household spending up 2.2 per cent.

While discretionary categories helped boost retail spending during June, “cracks are starting to show as the economy faces a number of challenges,” according to the report’s author David Rumbens.

“Retail prices increased 4.8 per cent through the year to the June quarter, with the largest price rises seen in food and household goods.

“On a quarterly basis, overall retail price growth has already exceeded sales volume growth in both the March and June quarters.”

By the end of the year, retail sales growth will be up 3 per cent, while retail price growth will be up 5.9 per cent, according to Deloitte.

“Having prices as the main driver of nominal retail sales – or top line revenue – is relatively unfamiliar for retail,” the report notes.

“As consumers rein in their discretionary retail spending, most non-food categories are likely to reach their turning point in annual price vs volume growth in the 2022 December quarter.”

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
IFA: Loewe To Release Iconic TV Held Up By Stone In 2023
UK Audio Brand Pure Says Radio Is Still Key
IKEA Australia Opening First ‘Plan And Order Point’ For Faster Shopping
Latitude Fined $1.55 Million For Spamming Customers
Gerry Harvey Slams Unions For “Complicated” Aussie Wage System
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Samsung’s First Family Nets $255M In First Half Dividends
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Samsung Confirms Data Breach, Customer Data Stolen
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Google Announce Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Largest Aussie Chipmaker Gets $100M Funding From Japanese Giant
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta has announced its Connect conference will be livestreamed on October 11, where it will offer “a look at what’s...
Read More