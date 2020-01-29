HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Connected Home > Samsung Claim To Be Brand For The ‘New Generation’: KBIS 2020

Samsung Claim To Be Brand For The ‘New Generation’: KBIS 2020

By | 29 Jan 2020
, , ,

At the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, Samsung set a new standard with superbly designed connected lifestyle products that they say meet the needs of today’s homebuyers, builders and designers.

And with millennials poised to become the largest group of homebuyers this year, today’s customers are looking for home appliances that work seamlessly and reliably – to reflect their lifestyles and match their unique personalities.

‘We’re proud to lead the home appliance industry by offering innovative products for every type of customer, and for every type of home, whether it’s your first apartment or your dream home,’ said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America.

‘We’re excited to be back at KBIS to demonstrate how our personalized, connected products simplify everyday tasks so that you can spend more time doing what you love, with the people you love, in the space you love.’

Samsung, a Korean-based global electronics giant that is also the number one brand in the US as well as the fastest growing appliance brand worldwide, debuted its impressive and broad portfolio of lifestyle home appliance products at KBIS 2020.

Samsung explained that living spaces of today are evolving and that the home is no longer viewed as just a kitchen, living room and a bedroom – it’s where friends and family gather to share and relax with each other.

But at the same time – boundaries between the physical world and digital world are quickly shrinking.

That’s why Samsung offers home appliances that eliminate those boundaries at the benefit of the owners. The new smart appliances range enable customers to make their living spaces a reflection of their needs and wants.

And, according to the company, the new appliances are just as beautiful as they are function – regardless of which type of product consumers are looking for. Consumers are said to be able to find a design and colour option that compliments their personal style and match their home’s décor.

All of Samsung’s home appliances on display at KBIS 2020 offer customers control over their connected devices, including the Family Hub, which is at the centre of the smart home.

Family Hub enables families to order groceries, share videos from smartphones, make video calls, view multiple cameras at-a-glance, and even control when the laundry is done – all on the screen of the refrigerator.

Also on display was Samsung’s new side-by-side refrigerator lineup, the new French door refrigerator lineup. the new slide-in range lineup, 4-Door Bespoke refrigerator, Jet stick vacuum cleaner, and AirDresser.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, S20 Range & Buds+ Launch Dates & Prices
Samsung Flip Phone Coming & It Could Be A Smash Hit
Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop
Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing
COMING SOON: Samsung Announces ‘Game Changing’ Galaxy Book S
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Embattled Amazon Ring ‘Gives Facebook & Google user data’: Investigation
Amazon Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
Commodore 64 Comeback Console At JB Hi-Fi + EB Games For $199
Console Gaming Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
New Code Of Conduct For Buy Now, Pay Later Services
Finance Industry Investigation
/
January 29, 2020
/
TPG Suffers Nationwide Internet Issues
Broadband Services Industry Latest News
/
January 29, 2020
/
REVIEW: Aspera GEM Of A 4G Dual-SIM Smartphone
Aspera Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Embattled Amazon Ring ‘Gives Facebook & Google user data’: Investigation
Amazon Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Amazon owned Ring security doorbells have been found to be providing customer data to companies such as Facebook and Google,...
Read More