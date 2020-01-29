Samsung Claim To Be Brand For The ‘New Generation’: KBIS 2020

At the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, Samsung set a new standard with superbly designed connected lifestyle products that they say meet the needs of today’s homebuyers, builders and designers.

And with millennials poised to become the largest group of homebuyers this year, today’s customers are looking for home appliances that work seamlessly and reliably – to reflect their lifestyles and match their unique personalities.

‘We’re proud to lead the home appliance industry by offering innovative products for every type of customer, and for every type of home, whether it’s your first apartment or your dream home,’ said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America.

‘We’re excited to be back at KBIS to demonstrate how our personalized, connected products simplify everyday tasks so that you can spend more time doing what you love, with the people you love, in the space you love.’

Samsung, a Korean-based global electronics giant that is also the number one brand in the US as well as the fastest growing appliance brand worldwide, debuted its impressive and broad portfolio of lifestyle home appliance products at KBIS 2020.

Samsung explained that living spaces of today are evolving and that the home is no longer viewed as just a kitchen, living room and a bedroom – it’s where friends and family gather to share and relax with each other.

But at the same time – boundaries between the physical world and digital world are quickly shrinking.

That’s why Samsung offers home appliances that eliminate those boundaries at the benefit of the owners. The new smart appliances range enable customers to make their living spaces a reflection of their needs and wants.

And, according to the company, the new appliances are just as beautiful as they are function – regardless of which type of product consumers are looking for. Consumers are said to be able to find a design and colour option that compliments their personal style and match their home’s décor.

All of Samsung’s home appliances on display at KBIS 2020 offer customers control over their connected devices, including the Family Hub, which is at the centre of the smart home.

Family Hub enables families to order groceries, share videos from smartphones, make video calls, view multiple cameras at-a-glance, and even control when the laundry is done – all on the screen of the refrigerator.

Also on display was Samsung’s new side-by-side refrigerator lineup, the new French door refrigerator lineup. the new slide-in range lineup, 4-Door Bespoke refrigerator, Jet stick vacuum cleaner, and AirDresser.