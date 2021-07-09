Samsung and Apple have both recently filed patents involving smartphones that can operate, and shoot photos, underwater

“Electronic device and method for determining underwater shooting” is the most recent patent filed by Samsung, which includes cartoons of how this will work.

Apple has filed a similar patent, for a waterproof iPhone that would be able to operate in water up to 60 feet deep, and can clearly capture images of underwater objects.

Both companies have been working on this concept since 2017, and it will no doubt be a race to the finish line – because there are plenty of people that would love to shoot crystal clear photos underwater – and even more than would like to forever retire the jar of dried rice they keep in case of accidental drops.