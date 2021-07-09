HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Trump Writes Op-Ed: “Why I’m Suing Big Tech”

By | 9 Jul 2021
After filing a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google, with himself as the main plaintiff, Donald Trump has penned an op-ed for News Corp papers, explaining his reasoning.

Titled: “Why I’m Suing Big Tech”, the piece takes aim at the power these companies wield, claiming they don’t just remove specific threats of violence, but manipulate and control the political debate itself.

“One of the gravest threats to our democracy today is a powerful group of Big Tech corporations that have teamed up with government to censor the free speech of the American people,” he begins.

“This is not only wrong – it is unconstitutional. To restore free speech for myself and for every American, I am suing Big Tech to stop it.”

However, it’s not entirely in the interests of every American, as he reveals later in the piece.

“Perhaps most egregious, in the weeks after the election, Big Tech blocked the social-media accounts of the sitting president. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you – and believe me, they are.”

Read the entire rant here.

 

