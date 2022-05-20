HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Adds 'Customise Your Fridge' Option

Samsung Adds ‘Customise Your Fridge’ Option

By | 20 May 2022

Samsung has added an option to customise your Bespoke refrigerator with family photos, a personal design, a child’s artwork, or anything you wish, really.

The service is set to launch later this year, and will cost US$250 a panel, and ship within eight weeks. You simply upload your photo, and Samsung will handle the rest.

Samsung is currently taking names for a waiting list, and although there’s no specific information about territories, it’s unlikely the service will be offered in Australia.

 



