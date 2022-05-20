HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Marantz Announce Premium CD Player

Marantz Announce Premium CD Player

By | 20 May 2022

Boutique audio manufacturer Marantz have pulled back the curtain on their new premium CD player, the CD 60. Like all Marantz products the CD 60 makes use of the highest quality components and advanced circuitry to deliver their iconic premium sound signature.

With the CD 60, Marantz have addressed the rapidly growing CD market that is following in the footsteps of the vinyl resurgence. As a company who helped launch the format, Marantz are seeking to give CD’s a push with their new player.

“Marantz was present at the dawn of CD technology with our original player, the CD 63. Now, the CD 60 reminds us why we fell in love with the format 40 years ago – delivering more warmth, musicality and detail than any player in its class,” says Marantz brand president Joel Sietsema.

The CD 60 has been fitted with the latest HDAM (Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Modules) which come into play in the analog output stage. They have then been further optimized for the CD 60, resulting in smoother current flow and lower distortion at high frequencies compared to the original CD 63.

Marantz have also made use of  a new 24-bit D/A reference class converter (up to 192kHz/24-bit and DSD 5.6MHz) which provides superb clarity across all frequencies. Listeners can choose between two filters, with the first offering a gentle roll-off while the second provides sharper roll-off.

The CD 60 is also headphone compatible, making use of the Marantz HDAM-SA2 with gain settings for Low, Mid and High. It can also be completely turned off to eliminate interference during speaker playback.

The CD 60, as all Marantz products are, has visuals comparable to modern art, with a dimpled front and a modern, industrial design. Available in black and silver, the Marantz CD 60 is available online and at select authorized retailers with an MSRP of $999 USD (roughly $1,420.72 AUD).



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sound Company Onkyo Files For Bankruptcy
New Analogue Format Debuts With New Bob Dylan Recordings
Pure Audio Launch All In One Listening Experience With Evoke
Physical Music Ownership Still Important According To 2021 RIAA Data
The Cartridge Worth More Than Your Vinyl Collection
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TSMC To Combat Chip Shortage With Singapore Plant
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Meta Poach Intel Developer, Tipped To Develop Own Chips
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
ACCC Warns Of Deadly LG Solar Batteries
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Epic Games Make Borderlands 3 Free To Keep
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Denon Unveil New Premium Integrated Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TSMC To Combat Chip Shortage With Singapore Plant
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who’s operations have been stunted by COVID-19 related lockdowns, are now in talks with the...
Read More