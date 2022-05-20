Boutique audio manufacturer Marantz have pulled back the curtain on their new premium CD player, the CD 60. Like all Marantz products the CD 60 makes use of the highest quality components and advanced circuitry to deliver their iconic premium sound signature.

With the CD 60, Marantz have addressed the rapidly growing CD market that is following in the footsteps of the vinyl resurgence. As a company who helped launch the format, Marantz are seeking to give CD’s a push with their new player.

“Marantz was present at the dawn of CD technology with our original player, the CD 63. Now, the CD 60 reminds us why we fell in love with the format 40 years ago – delivering more warmth, musicality and detail than any player in its class,” says Marantz brand president Joel Sietsema.

The CD 60 has been fitted with the latest HDAM (Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Modules) which come into play in the analog output stage. They have then been further optimized for the CD 60, resulting in smoother current flow and lower distortion at high frequencies compared to the original CD 63.

Marantz have also made use of a new 24-bit D/A reference class converter (up to 192kHz/24-bit and DSD 5.6MHz) which provides superb clarity across all frequencies. Listeners can choose between two filters, with the first offering a gentle roll-off while the second provides sharper roll-off.

The CD 60 is also headphone compatible, making use of the Marantz HDAM-SA2 with gain settings for Low, Mid and High. It can also be completely turned off to eliminate interference during speaker playback.

The CD 60, as all Marantz products are, has visuals comparable to modern art, with a dimpled front and a modern, industrial design. Available in black and silver, the Marantz CD 60 is available online and at select authorized retailers with an MSRP of $999 USD (roughly $1,420.72 AUD).