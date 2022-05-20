Austrian developer of high-end turntables and audio solutions Pro-Ject, have unveiled two new True Balanced Connection turntables at High End Munich. The X1 B and X2 B, likely balanced versions of the existing X1 and X2 turntables, join the X8 turntable, S3 B and DS3 B phono boxes as the companies balanced audio solutions.

The new turntables make use of a connection found typically in high-end and pro audio, but rarely in turntables, which typically use an RCA cable. The new connection, according to Pro-Ject, is better at removing “picked up noise and interference”.

To increase dynamics and eliminate unwanted noise generated by wireless devices (something Pro-Ject call “electrosmog”), the balanced connection makes use of double the number of wires as a standard phono cable, inverting one of the signal lines.

While details surrounding local pricing and release date are currently unavailable, Pro-Ject have announced that the X1 B will cost €999 (roughly $1,500 AUD), while the X2 B will cost €1,599 (roughly $2,400 AUD).