HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pro-Ject Expand Balanced Turntable Range

Pro-Ject Expand Balanced Turntable Range

By | 20 May 2022

Austrian developer of high-end turntables and audio solutions Pro-Ject, have unveiled two new True Balanced Connection turntables at High End Munich. The X1 B and X2 B, likely balanced versions of the existing X1 and X2 turntables, join the X8 turntable, S3 B and DS3 B phono boxes as the companies balanced audio solutions.

The new turntables make use of a connection found typically in high-end and pro audio, but rarely in turntables, which typically use an RCA cable. The new connection, according to Pro-Ject, is better at removing “picked up noise and interference”.

Credit: Future

To increase dynamics and eliminate unwanted noise generated by wireless devices (something Pro-Ject call “electrosmog”), the balanced connection makes use of double the number of wires as a standard phono cable, inverting one of the signal lines.

While details surrounding local pricing and release date are currently unavailable, Pro-Ject have announced that the X1 B will cost €999 (roughly $1,500 AUD), while the X2 B will cost €1,599 (roughly $2,400 AUD).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Pro-Ject Launch Affordable Turntable Range
Pro-Ject’s New Range Promises To Bring You Balance
Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Interdyn Brands Intros Debut Pro Turntable
target="_blank"
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TSMC To Combat Chip Shortage With Singapore Plant
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Meta Poach Intel Developer, Tipped To Develop Own Chips
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
ACCC Warns Of Deadly LG Solar Batteries
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Epic Games Make Borderlands 3 Free To Keep
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Denon Unveil New Premium Integrated Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TSMC To Combat Chip Shortage With Singapore Plant
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who’s operations have been stunted by COVID-19 related lockdowns, are now in talks with the...
Read More