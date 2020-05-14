Samsung’s Premium 8K Q950T & Q800T TVs Roll Out In Oz

Samsung’s top-end Q950T and Q800T 8K QLED TVs are now available in Australia, after being revealed last year. Both models will be available on the Samsung site and at all major retailers.

The main selling point of the Q950T and the Q800T is the 8K AI Upscaling display, which offers deeper contrasts and brighter colours for a stunning, lifelike picture. They are also built with Samsung’s own Anti-Glare Technology, which aims to deliver a detailed picture, even in darker scene, no matter how bright it is outside.

Samsung has also advanced the quality of sound speakers that are built into its 2020 range. For instance, the Object Tracking Sound+ technology analyses every scene to track the motion in the picture, and fires up the TV speakers accordingly to create a more immersive sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

The Object Tracking Sound+ will also integrate with any Samsung Soundbars that consumers pair with their TVs.

These smart TVs integrate with a number of apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, Google Play, Kayo, Foxtel, Stan, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, 9Now, 10Play, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. The built-in voice assistant, meanwhile, means you can control your TV via Bixby or Alexa.

Other new lifestyle features include Multi View, which allows you to view multiple screens on your TV at the same time, including your mobile, and Ambient Mode, which can make your TV look like a piece of art when it’s not in use.

In terms of differences between the Q950T and the Q800T, the Q950T has an infinity display, meaning that the picture runs right to the edge of the screen, giving viewers as much picture as possible. The Q950T also works with the Google Assistant voice assistant.

The Q950T also has easier installation and reduced clutter with the One Clear Cable that connects your TV to the One Connect Box. The slim fit wall-mount also makes for a neater set-up, allowing the TV to sit flush against the wall.

“The Q950T QLED 8K is the marquee television in Samsung’s 2020 range and is the ultimate big-screen that can deliver content that is breathtakingly real, it feels like you can step right into it,” said Hass Mahdi, Director of AV at Samsung Electronics Australia. “The picture quality doesn’t mean Aussies have to compromise and have a bulky screen, as the Q950T 8K is thinner than a 5 cent piece.”

Q950T Pricing:

85-inch: $21,999

75-inch: $13,499

65-inch: $9,999

Q800T Pricing:

82-inch: $11,649

75-inch: $8,699

65-inch: $6,399