Buzzfeed Struggles Prompt Aussie News Closure

By | 14 May 2020
Buzzfeed Australia has revealed it will no longer produce news in Australia and the United Kingdom, with the economically-driven decision set to help refocus efforts on the United States.

Local Buzzfeed staff will reportedly be getting stand-down and furlough orders today, with reports suggesting it’s unclear whether they will return after the coronavirus pandemic loosens.

Australian readers of Buzzfeed will gain access to globalised content in lieu of targeted local news.

The company launched in Australia in 2013.

The news follows reports the media enterprise has been struggling for a while after several job cuts, despite a previous recommitment to the Australian market.

Buzzfeed was largely first known for its  trending pop-culture topics, however, has since transitioned to cover hard-hitting news and current affairs for a youthful demographic. 

