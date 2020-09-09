Two new Rotel surround processors are coming to Australia through Interdyn, with both products including licences for Dirac Live room correction technology.

The RSP-1576MKII and RAP-1580MKII are set to reach Australian shores in November, and each will feature accurate room calibration and system configuration for any size of setup thanks to Dirac Live, according to Rotel.

“Built on six decades of audio design experience, these models continue to deliver on the promise of acoustic performance and exceptional value synonymous with Rotel,” the manufacturer said.

The RSP-1576MKII is a multi-channel preamplifier using Rotel’s proprietary Balanced Design Concept built on an in-house manufactured toroidal transformer, while the Rotel RAP-1580MKII is a single chassis audio and video component that Rotel says outperforms most separates.

Each features RS232 and IP Ethernet controls including software updates; three assignable independent 12V trigger outputs; wired IR input and output; and available custom rack mount kit.

Interdyn will maintain predecessor prices for the new units, meaning the RSP-1576MKII will retail for $4399 and the RAP-1580MKII for $6999 in Australia.