Bose Take On AirPods Pro With New Noise-Cancelling Buds

By | 9 Sep 2020
Bose has sought to take on Apple’s AirPods Pro, following a leaked video revealing its new noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds – rumoured to release imminently.

The company has not released new true wireless earbuds since 2017, with the leaked video revealing a swap back to the ‘QuietComfort’ brand name.

Reported by CNET, Harvey Norman prematurely uploaded a marketing video of the new noise-cancelling earbuds. Spotted by Redditors, the video has since been re-uploaded to YouTube despite being taken down from the retail site.

The products claim to harness the “world’s most effective noise cancelling” specifically in a true wireless earbud, citing “breakthrough acoustic innovation” and its StayHear Max tips.

The earbuds are said to be sweat and water resistant, with six hour battery life, and crystal clear call feedback from to a “custom-designed microphone array.”

The news comes after Bose partnered with Amazon on the Echo Buds’ with its active noise reduction technology. Bose had reportedly maintained that its best noise cancellation technology would be reserved for the its own branded products.

