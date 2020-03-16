Ring Launches Two New Video Doorbells

Ring has unveiled its two new video doorbells including one with Pre-Roll, a feature that shows users the four seconds before a motion alert was detected, which it bills as a first for battery-powered doorbells.

Pre-Roll is included in the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which along with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 also features Alexa compatibility and “privacy zones” which can exclude areas of the camera’s field of view from recording.

According to Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor, the company constantly pushes boundaries to bring innovative devices and features to customers.

“While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep.

“With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre,” said Mr Siminoff.

Both new Video Doorbells include enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi, as well as a new, adjustable motion zone. Dubbed “near zone”, it can detect motion between 1.5 and 4.5 metres of the front door.

Alongside the Video Doorbells, Ring has also announced the Ring Chime and Chime Pro doorbells, which enable users to hear audible notifications throughout their homes. Chime Pro also includes a wi-fi extender to improve and expand wi-fi connectivity across users’ Ring Doorbells and Cams, and a nightlight.

All four devices are available for preorder on Amazon.