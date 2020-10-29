JB Hi-Fi is holding what it bills as a “smart home bonanza” sale, with discounts and bundle offers across a range of smart home products.

Products powered by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa feature prominently in the sale. Two Lenovo Google Assistant smart displays – the 7” and 10” HD models – are selling at $30 discounts, with the 7” model on sale for $99 and the 10” for $199. Additionally, a bundle featuring the second-generation Nest Mini ($79) and the third-generation Chromecast ($59) is selling for $89, a saving of $49 in total.

On the Amazon side, the third-generation Echo Dot is selling at $49 – a $10 discount – while $20 has been slashed from the Echo Show 5, which is now selling at $79. A bundle offer combining the Echo Dot with an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming stick, normally $59 on its own, is selling for $89 – a total saving of $19.

Two Samsung SmartThings bundles are also available – one including the SmartThings WiFi Hub, two multipurpose sensors, a vision sensor, a water leak sensor, and a smart bulb for $239 (a saving of $235; and one substituting the WiFi Hub for a SmartThings V3 Hub for $199 (a saving of $195). Each represents a 50% discount over the individual items together.

Other products on offer include the Philips Hue E27 starter kit for $249 ($40 off), the 2020 Samsung Q70T 75″ QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV for $2999 ($300 off), and the Alexa-compatible Petcube Play 2 Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Camera for $249 ($50 off).