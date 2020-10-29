HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale

JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale

By | 29 Oct 2020
, , , , , , , ,

JB Hi-Fi is holding what it bills as a “smart home bonanza” sale, with discounts and bundle offers across a range of smart home products.

Products powered by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa feature prominently in the sale. Two Lenovo Google Assistant smart displays – the 7” and 10” HD models – are selling at $30 discounts, with the 7” model on sale for $99 and the 10” for $199. Additionally, a bundle featuring the second-generation Nest Mini ($79) and the third-generation Chromecast ($59) is selling for $89, a saving of $49 in total.

On the Amazon side, the third-generation Echo Dot is selling at $49 – a $10 discount – while $20 has been slashed from the Echo Show 5, which is now selling at $79. A bundle offer combining the Echo Dot with an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming stick, normally $59 on its own, is selling for $89 – a total saving of $19.

Two Samsung SmartThings bundles are also available – one including the SmartThings WiFi Hub, two multipurpose sensors, a vision sensor, a water leak sensor, and a smart bulb for $239 (a saving of $235; and one substituting the WiFi Hub for a SmartThings V3 Hub for $199 (a saving of $195). Each represents a 50% discount over the individual items together.

Other products on offer include the Philips Hue E27 starter kit for $249 ($40 off), the 2020 Samsung Q70T 75″ QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV for $2999 ($300 off), and the Alexa-compatible Petcube Play 2 Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Camera for $249 ($50 off).

About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings To Sell Samsung Appliance Range
Bunnings Targets 100% Renewable Energy By 2025
LEAKED: Entry-Level Samsung Galaxy A02s
Where To Next For JB Hi Fi After Record Q2 Sales?
Myer Chairman Resigns Before AGM, Global Recruitment Underway
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Unveils New Wireless Computer Speakers
Latest News Logitech Sound
/
October 29, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings To Sell Samsung Appliance Range
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Breaking News
/
October 29, 2020
/
REVIEW: BlueAnt X5 Party Speaker: Lightweight Outside, Big Sound On The Inside
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 29, 2020
/
Bunnings Targets 100% Renewable Energy By 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 29, 2020
/
LEAKED: Entry-Level Samsung Galaxy A02s
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
October 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Unveils New Wireless Computer Speakers
Latest News Logitech Sound
/
October 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Logitech has released new Bluetooth computer speakers with a remote dial that allows users control their music from across the...
Read More