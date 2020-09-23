HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Connected Home > Disney+ Comes To Google Smart Displays

Disney+ Comes To Google Smart Displays

By | 23 Sep 2020
Google has rolled out Disney+ support to all Google Assistant-enabled smart displays in select markets including Australia.

Disney+ is now available via voice control on the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, as well as third-party displays from companies such as Lenovo. According to Nandi Byer, Strategic Partner Development Manager at Google, it will allow customers to stream content including the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian instantly.

“If you have a Disney+ subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

“You can also already cast Disney+ from your compatible mobile devices to your Nest Smart Displays and Assistant-enabled devices by opening the streaming service’s mobile app and tapping the Cast icon, or stream anytime on your Android TV,” she said.

The new functionality is initially available in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

