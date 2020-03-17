HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Told To Buy Disney After Stock Tanks?

Apple Told To Buy Disney After Stock Tanks?

By | 17 Mar 2020
, , ,

Analysts are suggesting that Apple who was last night slapped with a $2 billion EU fine should step in now and buy Disney after the giant’s entertainment stock crashed by one third last week.

Apple who is desperate to be a content player has the cash to buy the Mouse Hose after A$139 Billion was wiped off the value of the global Company who recently launched Disney+ in Australia.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan is calling on Apple to pounce, he believes Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, could bolster Apple’s attempts to be a key player in the video streaming market up alongside Netflix.

“Disney+ could solve Apple’s content problem as we believe Apple TV+ is off to a relatively slow start,” he said. “We believe those with long-time horizons, like mega-cap companies with large cash balances and whose equity outperformed Disney over the last three weeks, like Apple, could take advantage of the volatility,” McTernan said, offering that Disney’s market capitalization last week was approximately A$270 billion, while Apple has about A$175 billion in cash and securities.

“The upside from acquiring Disney would be securing their content/streaming strategy and potential synergies from adding the emerging Disney ecosystem to the iOS platform,” he added.

Analysts predict that Disney’s problems driven by the closure of their theme parks due to the Coronavirus.

In 2019, revenue from theme parks accounted for nearly 27 percent of Disney’s total revenue of A$40 billion.

It’s now tipped that Disney could lose about A$2.3 billion in earnings and A$2.5 billion in revenue for all of April.

One bright spot for Disney is its nascent streaming service, Disney+, which launched on Nov. 12. At launch, Disney said it signed up 26.5 million subscribers to Disney+ by the end of 2019 and 28.6 million as of Feb. 3.

Apple, which launched Apple TV+ on Nov. 1, hasn’t released any subscriber numbers, but analysts have estimated that it’s attracted half as many subscribers as Disney+, even though Apple is giving its product away free for the first year — and charging only US$4.99 after that.

Disney+, by contrast, costs US$6.99 a month.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Leading CE Distributor Fined A$115M, Apple Hit A$1.8 Billion
Has Apple Cornered The China OZ Airfreight Market?
Amazon Bezos Biggest Loser
Apple Set To Enter Over Ear Premium Headphone Market
UPDATED:Tech Stocks Walloped Fitbit Survives The Carnage
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Demand For Enterprise Notebooks Soar
Accessories Desktop PCS Hardware
/
March 17, 2020
/
OZ Post & Star Track Cut Back Deliveries Claim Distributors
Coronavirus Latest News Logistics
/
March 17, 2020
/
Leading CE Distributor Fined A$115M, Apple Hit A$1.8 Billion
Distribution Distributors Finance
/
March 17, 2020
/
The new Pre-Roll feature on Ring doorbells.
Ring Launches Two New Video Doorbells
Connected Home
/
March 16, 2020
/
Coronavirus Spurs App Demand
Brands Communication Content
/
March 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Demand For Enterprise Notebooks Soar
Accessories Desktop PCS Hardware
/
March 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Demand for enterprise notebooks has already started to soar with brands such as Acer Dell and Lenovo reporting an increase...
Read More