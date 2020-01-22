HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification

New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification

By | 22 Jan 2020
, , ,

During the MadeByGoogle launch event last October, the search engine giant announced a new line of hardware products.

This line included the Pixel 4 Duo, the PixelBook Go and then the next-generation Pixel Buds.

Unfortunately, at that time the Pixel Buds were just a prototype and weren’t ready for the market – but now, we’re finally starting to see some materialisation of the new wireless Buds.

Google’s Pixel Buds

The highly anticipated Pixel Buds have just been spotted in a new Bluetooth Certification listing, with two numbers attached to it. The G1007 and G1008.

This could suggest either two models of the Pixel Buds or the number could just represent the Buds as being separate from the charging case.

What we do know is the new Google Pixel Buds are certified for Bluetooth 5.0 and fall under the ‘Mobile Phone Accessory’ category.

But they won’t support Qualcomm’s aptX codec because there won’t be any Qualcomm hardware inside. This is because the Buds are made by Bestechnic.

Google initially promised the Pixel Buds were set to be released in Spring this year, but some speculate they may be ready for the market by May.

You can sign up to join Google’s official waitlist by clicking the link.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Need Help? PS5 Controller May Have Voice Assist
Leaks: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip To Have Foldable Glass Screen?
Microsoft & Google Clash Over Facial Recognition Tech
Fleeceware Apps Still Highlighted On Google Play
Will Google’s Next Smartphone’s Include a 5G Chipset?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Time Poor? Baby Brezza Fixes Formula Woes
Connected Home Industry Kitchen
/
January 22, 2020
/
Under Armour’s Fitness Tracker & Smart Scale Stop Tracking Sleep, Steps & Weight
Brands Fitness Bands Industry
/
January 22, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Renders Leaked
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 22, 2020
/
Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam
Accessories Connected Home Connected Home
/
January 22, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Kaufland Pulls The Plug On OZ, Distributors Set To Miss Out
Advertising Aldi Breaking News
/
January 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Time Poor? Baby Brezza Fixes Formula Woes
Connected Home Industry Kitchen
/
January 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Baby Brezza has created an award-winning smart product that may be the saving grace of many time poor parents –...
Read More