New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification

During the MadeByGoogle launch event last October, the search engine giant announced a new line of hardware products.

This line included the Pixel 4 Duo, the PixelBook Go and then the next-generation Pixel Buds.

Unfortunately, at that time the Pixel Buds were just a prototype and weren’t ready for the market – but now, we’re finally starting to see some materialisation of the new wireless Buds.

The highly anticipated Pixel Buds have just been spotted in a new Bluetooth Certification listing, with two numbers attached to it. The G1007 and G1008.

This could suggest either two models of the Pixel Buds or the number could just represent the Buds as being separate from the charging case.

What we do know is the new Google Pixel Buds are certified for Bluetooth 5.0 and fall under the ‘Mobile Phone Accessory’ category.

But they won’t support Qualcomm’s aptX codec because there won’t be any Qualcomm hardware inside. This is because the Buds are made by Bestechnic.

Google initially promised the Pixel Buds were set to be released in Spring this year, but some speculate they may be ready for the market by May.

You can sign up to join Google’s official waitlist by clicking the link.