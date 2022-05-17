German audio titan Sennheiser have released the latest generation of their premium wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3, promising “unrivalled high-fidelity sound”.

Released to take on Sony’s incredibly successful WF-1000XM4, the Momentum True Wireless 3 have big shoes to fill. However, if previous generations of Sennheiser’s flagship earbuds are anything to go by, they may achieve their goal. Only one way to find out.

Out of the Box

Initial impressions of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 were indeed positive. Packaging was sturdy, well structured and packed to the brim. The box contained the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds inside their carry case, a USB-C charging cable, four different sized pairs of tips and three pairs of stabilizer wings and an absolute ton of documentation regarding instructions, set-up and their Smart Control app.

This is quite an impressive array of things to include, and I was particularly excited by the customization options for fitment. I thought the inclusion of five manuals covering safety and instructions was a bit much, but they did cover a wide range of languages as a result.

Feel, Aesthetic and Comfort

The first thing I picked up on was the earbud cases. Sennheiser have gone with a ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it’ policy here, with the case looking identical to the last generation. I have absolutely no problem with that, as I personally think its one of the better-looking cases on the market, despite being a little big.

What has changed however are the earbuds themselves. A 16% decrease in size means the fit is significantly better, and the inclusion of a wide selection of tips and wings ensure a snug and comfortable fit that can be worn for long periods without hassle.

Outside of the ear, I think the True Wireless 3 are a little blocky and bulky looking compared to their predecessor, but I very much like the Sennheiser logo on the edges which serves as touch control pad.

Setup and Connectivity

Connecting the Momentum True Wireless 3 buds to my phone was super simple, as it should be. Holding both touchpads for 3 seconds put the earbuds into pairing mode, where they were quickly picked up by my phone via Bluetooth 5.2. Simple as.

I also proceeded to download Sennheiser’s Smart Control App which allowed me to connect my device there as well.

I also really enjoyed the fact that unlike quite a few different earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3 buds can be used independently of each other, which meant I could take one earphone off to quickly talk to someone and then pop it back in without it pausing my music.

As you find with all wireless earbuds, interference and disruption does occur as you walk around busy areas such as cities and shopping centers. Before installing the firmware update, I was actually quite frustrated by how frequently this occurred. However, I am not deducting points from Sennheiser here as the firmware update via the Smart Control app fixed this. This is more just to advise you to do that firmware update ASAP for the best listening experience.

Disappointingly, the earbuds can currently only connect to one device at a time. Sennheiser have said that multi-point connection will come in a future update.

Sound Quality

Now this is where the Momentum True Wireless 3 really shines. I was absolutely stunned by the audio quality and clarity that these little earbuds boast. Hanging a little on the bassy side, Sennheiser have delivered a fantastic auditory experience, with amazing instrument separation courtesy of their TrueResponse technology and aptX™ Adaptive codec.

The detail in music playback is absolutely astounding, as I constantly found myself hearing new things in tracks, I had heard a million times, which really refreshed some of my favourite music. Lows and mids are full and punchy, while high tones soar cleanly above. I found tracks with acoustic instruments such as guitar, brass and drums did particularly well, although electronic music was fantastic too.

Sennheiser weren’t kidding when they promised “unrivalled high-fidelity sound”.

Calls were also super clear on both ends, making communication super easy.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Making the listening experience even better is the advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology equipped to the Momentum True Wireless 3. Background noise completely disappears, particularly in the lower tones such as wind and road noise. Higher tones still cut through, and sound particularly tinny as the lower frequencies are eliminated.

The Adaptive Noise Cancellation works brilliantly at adjusting to your environment too, constantly keeping me in my own little bubble with just my tunes.

Sennheiser’s Transparency Mode setting was really effective too. I was able to hear everything around me distinctly and clearly, if not slightly tinny. However, the mics seem to pick up fans and wind quite a lot, so there was always a constant rumble. This didn’t bother me at all though as it didn’t affect me hearing my environment and speech.

Controls and Battery

Controlling the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds was simple, but required some memorization. Controls are based on between one and three taps of the touch pads on the ear buds with left and right having different controls.

For example, on the right, one tap is pause/play, two taps is next and three taps is voice assistant and holding will increase volume. The left earbud has controls for transparency mode, previous track, ANC and decrease volume respectively. As expected, these controls then change during calls.

This is an issue not exclusive to Sennheiser, and one that most wireless earbuds have, and with more time I am sure I would get used to them.

The battery life was decent, if not rather standard for the price range. With ANC enabled, you’ll get over 6 hours of playback, a number that increases to 28 hours with the case and ANC disabled. Charging however is super quick, with a full charge taking only 90 minutes, and 10 minutes giving you a full hour of playback.

However, sustainability isn’t great as the battery cannot be replaced, meaning once they go for good, so do the earbuds. That being said, Sennheiser say that the batteries will maintain 80% capacity after four years of daily use.

Sennheiser Smart Control App

The companies Smart Control App is as brilliant as it is simple. The app allows users to change their control settings (excellent if you struggle to remember what the controls are like me), manage connections, enable Transparency mode, create equalizer presets and manage sound zones.

The sound zones feature is the most interesting of the lot in my opinion. Based on location, you can set equaliser and sound settings. This works well if you need to pass through a loud or reverberative environment on a daily basis and would like for your Momentum True Wireless 3 to account for that automatically.

Pricing and Availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are available in black, graphite and white from the Sennheiser website for $399.95 and selected retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $399 flat.

Verdict

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the best wireless earbuds I have ever used. The audio quality never failed to surprise or impress me, I never found them uncomfortable and tailoring them to my own liking was simple. In my eyes and ears, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds have been officially dethroned.

That being said, they aren’t perfect. They are on the pricey side, the big, bulky case can be somewhat annoying in your pocket and there are better looking earbuds on the market, Sony’s flagship included. However, these issues really don’t bother me in comparison to the audio. Sennheiser have set the earbud bar higher than ever before with the Momentum True Wireless 3.

Pros Cons · Stunning case design · Super comfortable · Excellent fitment and fitment customization · Industry leading audio · Customizable controls · Easy EQ management · Sound zone feature · Fast USB-C charge · Expensive side of the consumer earbud market · Bulky in the pocket · Earbuds look a little blocky

RATING: 9.5/10